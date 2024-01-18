Leodalis De Vries, an international prospect signed by the Padres. Photo credit: @lasmayores via X

For the second straight year, the Padres have signed baseball’s top international prospect.

Shortstop Leodalis De Vries, 17, from the Dominican Republic, is “a special talent,” scouting director Chris Kemp told MLB.com.

De Vries, who admires Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., called the Padres “my favorite team.” He signed with the club Monday.

“It definitely makes it a special day all around for me and my family,” he said, using an interpreter, according to MLB.com.

They call him El Mutante 👽 pic.twitter.com/ylWLhkKemJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 15, 2024

Kemp praised De Vries’ abilities, both for his instincts and leadership in the field and discipline as a hitter, where he is “very advanced from the left-hand side and the right-hand side.”

De Vries, also a point guard on the basketball court, comes from an athletic background. His father played basketball for the Dominican national team.

The Associated Press reported that the Padres signed De Vries for $4.2 million.

The team signed catcher Ethan Salas, just 16 at the time, during the 2023 signing period. He is now the organization’s No. 1 prospect and No. 5 in all of baseball.

International players may sign with teams beginning Jan. 15. Players must turn 16 inking a deal and turn 17 before Sept. 1 of the next year.