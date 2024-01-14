Naomi Girma. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC‘s star defender Naomi Girma has been voted the 2023 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

During the last year, she was one of the USA’s best players at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and was the National Women’s Soccer League Defender of the Year, helping the Wave win the NWSL Shield as regular season champions,

Girma is the first pure defender to win the award in its 39-year history. Goalkeeper Hope Solo won in 2009 and defensive midfielder Julie Ertz won in 2017 and 2019, but all the other winners have been attacking-minded midfielders or forwards.

This is the first U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award for Girma, 23. She becomes the 20th different player to win the award.

Force of NAYture 👑 pic.twitter.com/UiZht3ynlb — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 11, 2024

She also becomes just the sixth player to win both U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year (2020) and U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, joining Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, Ertz, Tobin Heath and Lauren Cheney Holiday.

Girma is heading into her third professional season and third year on the full National Team. At the Women’s World Cup, her first world championship at the senior level, she was one of the USA’s best and most consistent players, marshaling a defense that allowed just one goal and a total of two shots on goal over the four matches.

She finished the year third on the USWNT in minutes played and started all 16 games she played, helping lead the U.S. defense to its lowest-ever goals against average (0.17 goals allowed per game) in a calendar year (minimum 10 games played).

“I’m honored and grateful to be the first defender and second Black player to win this award, but it’s really a testament to all the hard work put in by our goalkeepers, the back line and our whole team to achieve an historic year for our defense,” Girma said. “We are all very connected, work hard on the field, watch a lot of film to get better and really take pride in stopping teams from scoring.”

For San Diego, Girma took home the Defender of the Year honor for the second-straight season. Solidifying her pace as an anchor for the Wave backline, Girma was among the top five players in the NWSL in passes completed (948) and passing accuracy (88.68%).

