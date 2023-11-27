Jim Trotter covered the Chargers during his years with The San Diego Union-Tribune. Times of San Diego photo illustration

A lawyer for former Union-Tribune sportswriter Jim Trotter calls the National Football League’s efforts to kill Trotter’s lawsuit against his five-year employer “morally abhorrent.”

Jim Trotter response to NFL letter to federal judge. (PDF)

“The NFL literally takes the position that it is permitted to terminate an employee for raising complaints about an employer’s lack of racial inclusion,” attorney David E. Gottlieb said Monday in a four-page letter.

He called on the New York federal judge in Trotter’s case to “denounce such a proposition.”

A week ago, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, representing the NFL, informed Judge Paul A. Crotty that a motion was pending to dismiss Trotter’s case.

The Chula Vista resident seeks “equitable relief to force the NFL to remedy and change its discriminatory and retaliatory practices and comply with the law.”

Gottlieb’s 1,000-word response Monday attempts to blow holes in NFL’s arguments for dismissal.

The NFL and related entities “baselessly argue that Mr. Trotter has not alleged protected activity,” said the renowned “Super Lawyer.”

“First, Mr. Trotter complained repeatedly about discriminatory conduct, including about racist comments by NFL team owners. Second, Mr. Trotter twice confronted [NFL Commissioner Roger] Goodell about the NFL’s failure to hire or promote Black employees in senior-level positions,” Gottlieb said.

With the Innocence Project, Gottlieb helped a death row inmate receive an eleventh-hour stay of execution and eventually clemency thanks to DNA evidence. He’s one of the lead attorneys in NFL assistant coach Brian Flores’ suit alleging systemic discrimination by the NFL in the hiring, retention and treatment of head coaches and other executives.

Now he’s blitzing for Trotter, 60.

Gottlieb repeats the lawsuit’s contentions that Sandra Nunez, NFL vice president for on-air talent management, asked Trotter whether he was “in alignment” with the NFL.

“Mr. Trotter said he was not, given the NFL’s lack of inclusivity of Black employees and recounted examples of race discrimination in the NFL,” says the four-page letter. Weeks later, Trotter learned his contract would not be renewed.

This was despite Nunez telling Trotter’s agent in November 2022 that “she could not envision any reason why his contract would not be renewed,” Gottlieb says.

The lawyer further rejected NFL arguments that Trotter wasn’t a victim of retaliation.

“Mr. Trotter’s claims cannot be dismissed just because Defendants claim to have some ‘defense,’” Gottlieb said.