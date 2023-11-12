Fernando Tatis Jr. accepts congratulations in April after a running catch in right field. It was his first game back since 2021 and he was playing a new position. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

Fernando Tatis Jr. managed two mighty feats when he won this season’s National League Platinum Glove Award.

First off, he’s new to right field, after making the transition from shortstop. He also supplanted Nolan Arenado, an honor on its own since the star had won the award six years running (technically though, Arenado wasn’t eligible this year, as Ke’Bryan Hayes of the Pirates won the 2023 Gold Glove at third base).

Tatis is the first Padre and the first right fielder to win the award, for the best of the best defensively. Despite his inexperience, he left an immediate impression in right, making highlight reels for more than a few of his assists; he tied for third with a total of 12.

He also finished second for outfielders in defensive runs saved, at 27.

There was an American League recipient, and team winners too in each league. Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez won in the AL. The Blue Jays captured AL team honors, as did the Brewers in the NL.

The Platinum Glove Awards, handed out since 2011, are voted on by fans, who cast their ballots for their favorite among the season’s Gold Glove Award winners.