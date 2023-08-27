The team from El Segundo takes a selfie after Saturday’s win. Photo via @LittleLeague X

The all-star team from El Segundo, a city in Los Angeles County, will play for Little League’s world championship Sunday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, facing its counterpart from the Pabao Little League in Willemstad, Curacao.

Jaxon Kalish is expected to pitch for El Segundo, manager Danny Boehle told ABC. Kalish started El Segundo’s 5-3 victory over the all-star team from the Nolensville (Tennessee) Little League Wednesday, allowing two runs and two hits in three innings, striking out four and walking three. He did not figure in the decision.

El Segundo will be playing for the sixth time in seven days. Willemstad will be playing for the fifth time in seven days.

The bracket on our final day #LLWS pic.twitter.com/TAbciUY6pI — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 27, 2023

El Segundo earned a spot in the world championship game with a 6-1 victory in Saturday’s U.S. championship game over the all-star team from Needville, Texas, which beat El Segundo on Monday.

Willemstad, the Caribbean Region champion, won the international championship earlier Saturday with a 2-0 victory over its counterpart from the Kuei-Shan Little League in Taoyuan, Taiwan, the Asia-Pacific Region champion, avenging a 9-1 loss Wednesday.

The noon Pacific Daylight Time game from Howard J. Lamade Stadium will be televised by ABC.

This will be the first time since 1994 that a Los Angeles County team has played for the world championship.

Twelve teams from San Diego County have reached the Little League World Series including four from the South Bay. Chula Vista-based Park View Little League won the 2009 Little League World Series. It was the first championship for a team from the state of California since 1993 when a team from Long Beach won.

City News Service contributed to this article.