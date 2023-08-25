San Diego Wave defender Abby Dahlkemper gets the first non-penalty goal of her NWSL career. Photo courtesy San Diego Wave

San Diego Wave defender Abby Dahlkemper got the first nonpenalty goal of her NWSL career Friday as she helped her team to a 2-1 victory over Orlando Pride at Exploria Stadium.

The win moves San Diego into second place in the standings with 27 points. It was the Wave’s first victory over Orlando in the local club’s history.

“She’s come back and she is a huge breath of fresh air, ” Assistant Coach Louis Hunt said of Dahlkemper. “She’s been incredible the last few weeks.”

“Any time you can get three points, it is massive,” Hunt said of the win. At the post-match press conference, he took the place of head coach Casey Stoney, who received a red card in the 89the minute.

you need to see this angle of @AbbyDahlkemper's goal 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ctVOEITj1I — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 26, 2023

hometown kid now the hometown hero 💥 pic.twitter.com/nYkrtwcsOo — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 26, 2023

San Diego opened the scoring in the seventh minute when midfielder Jaedyn Shaw served a corner kick to the back post that fell to forward Alex Morgan. Morgan’s shot was deflected and fell to defender Dahlkemper, who took a touch and fired a half volley that ricocheted off the top post and into the back of the net.

Dahlkemper recently returned to the pitch after a lengthy injury absence and has played 90 minutes in the past two matches. Her last regular season goal was a penalty kick in September 2016.

Orlando (7-9-1, 22 points) pulled one back in the 44th minute by way of Brazilian international Adriana but San Diego (7-6-3) pulled ahead in the 75th minute.

Forward Kyra Carusa scored the game-winner to notch her first career NWSL goal in just her second appearance since signing with the Wave on Aug. 16. Carusa is from San Diego and was a 2014 graduate of Del Norte High School.

Midfielder Makenzy Doniak hit a corner kick that found the head of Carusa, and the San Diego native well-timed the ball to head it into the net to secure the road win for the Wave.

Defender Naomi Girma returned to the starting lineup for San Diego for the first time since June 24. Girma was with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup where the 2022 NWSL Defender and Rookie of the Year started and played every minute for the United States.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan also started for the Wave after returning from the World Cup. The Canadian international surpassed 10,000 NWSL career minutes with her start Saturday.

Wave FC is with you, @Jennihermoso 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/On9lJY81RB — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 26, 2023

San Diego and NWSL players showed support and solidarity for Spain player Jenni Hermoso following the actions of Luis Rubiales by writing “Contigo Jenni” on their wrists.

Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, was filmed forcibly kissing Hermoso on the lips after she collected her winners’ medal.

While Rubiales has refused to resign, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless he steps down.



San Diego Wave FC returns home to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, to host Huston Dash for the club’s World Cup Welcome Back match at 5 p.m. The first 10,000 fans through the stadium gates will receive a limited-edition World Cup Waves Bucket Hat.