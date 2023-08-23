The San Carlos All Stars in the dugout. Courtesy of the team

A Little League team from San Diego lost the Southern California championship to a team from Fullerton this summer, but gained a lifetime experience.

The San Carlos Little League All-Star 10’s, composed of nine- and 10-year-old players, lost the championship game 8-3 to Golden Hill in extra innings on July 30.

But was the first time a San Carlos team made it that far in the state tournament, which this year involved 443 team across Southern California competing in the 8-10 Division

“We really connected as teammates and friends. It obviously meant a lot that we won so many games, and went so far, but it was extra special because of the bonds we created,” said Ryder Karlson, No. 2. who played shortstop and pitcher.

“We were out there representing not just our team, but our whole Little League family, our neighborhood, and all of San Diego,” he added.

Right-fielder Alex Manolatos, No. 50, echoed that sentiment.

“We came so far –– farther than most teams. I’ll never forget that. It was really fun. I loved playing on this team because all of us are super good, and because we all treated each other like brothers,” said Manolatos, who also played second base and pitcher.

Parents and coaches said the excitement of the championship run kept the players focused and brought the community together.

“If you are able to keep kids this age engaged after playing baseball every day for 2 months, there is something pretty special happening,” said Manager Brett Ludwick.

“We are so proud of this team,” said Sheila Gigante, president of San Carlos Little League board of directors. “The coaches and the families have done a remarkable job supporting these boys this summer. And it’s really brought our community together.”