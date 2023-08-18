An aerial view of Petco Park and the city of San Diego. Photo credit: sandiego.gov

The Padres will play a split double-header Saturday due to a shakeup of the weekend schedule prompted by the approaching tropical storm.

Hurricane Hilary was still moving up the coast of Baja California, and while it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches Southern California, heavy rain and high winds are still anticipated across the region Sunday into Monday.

As a precaution, Major League Baseball announced it was rescheduling Sunday’s game at Petco Park to Saturday.

Due to Hurricane Hilary’s expected arrival this weekend, MLB has rescheduled Sunday’s game vs. the Dbacks as part of a split doubleheader tomorrow.



More information: https://t.co/nupwrIjSG8 pic.twitter.com/iGnENBfyt5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 18, 2023

As a result, the Padres will play a split double-header Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. and the second at 5:40 p.m.

Ticketholders for Sunday’s game can use them for the early game on Saturday, according to MLB.

City News Service contributed to this article.