Photo via Pexels

A noted San Diego golf teacher and club owner has received the 2023 Ellen Griffin Rolex Award from the Ladies Professional Golf Association, it was announced Tuesday.

Sheri Hayes, owner of the Riverwalk Golf Club, “joins an elite group of her peers,” according to the LPGA.

First instituted by the LPGA Professionals membership in 1989 to honor the late teaching professional Ellen Griffin, the award recognizes a person, male or female, “who made a major contribution to the teaching of golf and emulates Griffin’s spirit, love and dedication to students, teachers, teaching skills and the game of golf,” LPGA officials said.

“It is with deepest humility that I receive this award,” Hayes said. “Ellen was an extraordinary student-centered teacher and humanist in both life and in golf. Her work was an inspiration to all who knew her, and her spirit continues to influence me to this day.

“There is no one for whom I have more respect,” Hayes added. “I share this award with all my mentors and students, who I hope have learned not only about golf, but also about themselves.”

Hayes has taught the LPGA Certification program for 23 years, and “has intentionally strived to be the best teacher she could be,” according LPGA officials. “She believes that golf is like life itself, and that the game is a mirror of who we are. She considers herself a perpetual student of the game, constantly learning and training, while inspiring her students to do the same.”

Hayes “has a tremendous knowledge base, and great analogies and demonstrations that captivate her students worldwide,” the LPGA added.

Hayes has served as the LPGA Education chair since 2019. According to the association, Hayes early in her career realized that research-based golf education increased learning, and wrote the “best in class” Integrated Performance Systems that features complex topics such as ball flight laws, golf fitness, and swing components.

Hayes is also known for devoting considerable time to creating videos and other educational materials so the curriculum is digitally accessible worldwide.

Hayes’ other achievements include being named one of the Top 50 Women Golf Instructors by Golf Digest, being voted LPGA Professional of the Year twice, and LPGA Teacher of the Year for its Western Section three times.

–City News Service