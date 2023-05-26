The San Diego Wave played to a 1–1 draw with the Portland Thorns at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night in front of 18,130 fans.

The Wave’s defense was very strong throughout the match, with Kailen Sheridan making seven saves.

Portland (4-1-3, 15 points) and San Diego (5-3-0, 15 points) are tied for first in the standings.

A goal by Swedish international Sofia Jakobsson in the 87th minute marked the first goal of the game. Following a ball over the top, Jakobsson took on the Thorn’s backline and fired a powerful shot to the back of the net.

However, just three minutes later, Portland’s Reyna Reyes evened up the match with a shot to the bottom right corner to secure the point.

Midfielder Taylor Kornieck made her first home appearance since April 1 for the Wave since returning from injury. Also, defender Kaleigh Riehl played in her 50th NWSL career match Friday.

San Diego has stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in seven of its nine games, more than any other team in the NWSL this season.

The Wave have scored in their last six games in the National Women’s Soccer League, their longest scoring streak this season.

San Diego Wave return to Snapdragon in five days when they host OL Reign on Wednesday, May 31, in the club’s second UKG NWSL Challenge Cup of the season. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+.