San Diego Wave rookie Sierra Enge (second from right) scores her first professional goal. Photo courtesy San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave’s Sierra Enge and Madison Porgarch made firsts in the team’s second consecutive road victory Saturday in hot, humid Texas.

Cardiff native Enge scored the first goal of her professional career in the 3-0 win against Houston Dash. Porgarch hit the back of the net for the first time this season.

“Another really important win for us,” head coach Casey Stoney said. “The game was in the balance in the first half. But then I thought, in the second half, we completely took control of the game. I’m really, really, really proud of the players. It’s been a tough three weeks.”

Forward Alex Morgan got off to a quick start, winning a 50-50 ball outside the box in the second minute. Morgan sent the ball into an empty net to put San Diego ahead 1-0.

Madison Porgarch (center) scores her first goal of the season. Photo by Joseph Buvid, USA TODAY Sports

In the 58th minute, Enge scored to double the Wave’s tally. Last Sunday was her first start in the team’s win at Kansas City.

Enge said: “I’m super excited to get my first goal. It was on a corner, you know. That was my chance to get up and in the box. So I wanna make the most of it.”

Following a corner kick by midfielder Danny Colaprico, the ball was hit out wide to forward Sofia Jakobsson. The Swedish international slotted a pass to Enge.

At 93 seconds, Morgan’s opening goal was the fastest she’s ever scored in her NWSL career.

It was Morgan’s fifth of the season, tying Ashley Hatch of Washington Spirit for the most goals this season.

The U.S. Women’s National Team star now has 25 goals in all competitions since joining San Diego, the most in the league during that time. That total now beats Morgan’s goal output in all NWSL competitions from 2015 to 2021 combined. Her goal in the Wave’s contest last weekend counted as an own goal by Kansas City.

The 78th minute brought another first-timer goal for the San Diego team as Pogarch shot from afar, assisted by a flick from Morgan off a corner from midfielder Makenzy Doniak. This marks the Wave’s second set-piece goal of the night.

“I was so pleased for Po as well, because Po works so hard,” Stoney said.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her 25th NWSL career shutout Saturday, becoming the sixth goalkeeper in league history to achieve this feat.

Alex Morgan got things started early, and San Diego didn't slow down! 🌊#HOUvSD presented by @Nationwide pic.twitter.com/HaQKoirps5 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 21, 2023

After illness and injury, midfielder Taylor Kornieck earned her first minutes since April 15.

“It’s amazing to have Taylor back,” Stoney said. “But just to have Taylor back in the environment, training around the group. She’s such an amazing character.”

With the win, San Diego jumps to the top of the league table pending Sunday’s results.

The Wave won two of its three road games this month. Those victories came after losing two previous matches.

“They never cease to amaze me in terms of the people in this group and what they’re able to deliver in very difficult circumstances,” Stoney said.

Following the three-game road stint, the Wave returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Portland Thorns at 7 p.m. Friday. The match marks the club’s annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by PenFed Credit Union, and will be broadcast live on FOX 5 San Diego and streamed on Paramount+.