La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. Photo credit: Screen shot, @ljbtc via YouTube

The U.S. Tennis Association National Women’s Senior Hard Court Championships begin Monday at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club and include a top seed from Del Mar.

The club will offer free admission for the entire tournament (but there is a fee for on-site parking).

The No. 1 seed in the 50-and-over singles division is Amanda Parson-Siegel, 49. The right-hander from Santa Ana is currently ranked No. 111 in the International Tennis Federation Singles 50+ Rankings.

She reached a high of No. 22 in the ITF Singles 45+ Rankings in June 2019.

Parson-Siegel will be making her debut in the Senior Hard Court Championships, but she is no stranger to the venue. In 2021, she reached the singles final of the USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships and teamed with Dina McBride of Thousand Oaks to win the doubles title at the club.

Frances Chandler, 61, of Jackson, Tenn., is the No. 1 seed in the 60-and-over singles division. She is ranked No. 6 in the ITF Singles 60+ Rankings. She captured the 50-and-over singles title in 2011.

Defending champion Tina Karwasky, 70, of Glendale is the top-seed in the 70-and-over singles division. She is the current No. 1 player in the ITF Singles 70+ Rankings. She was a five-time singles champion in the 60-and-over division, winning the title from 2012-17.

Two-time defending singles champion Charleen Hillebrand, 81, of Long Beach is the No. 1 seed in the 80-and-over singles. She is ranked No. 3 in the current ITF Singles 80+ Rankings.

Catherine Anderson of Del Mar is seeded second. Anderson was a three-time singles champion in the 70-and-over division, winning the title from 2012-14.

Play in the Women’s 90-and-over singles and doubles divisions will not take place due to insufficient tournament entries.

The daily start times of the Women’s Senior Hard Court Championships:

Monday – 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Tuesday to Friday– 8 a.m .

Saturday and Sunday – 9 a.m.

The Women’s Senior Hard Court Championships are part of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour, which provides a range of team and individual singles, doubles and mixed-doubles events for each five-year age increment for ages 30 to 90 and above.

The club’s 50th annual Men’s Senior Championships will take place the same week in conjunction with the women’s events, and will include both singles and doubles for 60-, 65-, 70-, 75-, 80- and 85- and-over age groups.

Although the men’s events are not national championships, they will feature many senior players who regularly compete in national tournaments.