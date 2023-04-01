Energized after seeing the Aztecs advance to the NCAA basketball title game, San Diego Wave players came out of their locker room Saturday night and won their second straight match, defeating North Carolina Courage 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium.

(The crowd also cheered SDSU — with the buzzer-beating ending shown on the stadium video board.)

After an evenly contested start to the first half, the Wave took the lead in the 39th minute when forward Jaedyn Shaw found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan served a long ball that midfielder Taylor Kornieck flicked on.

The 18-year-old forward ran behind the backline to the ongoing ball and slotted it to the top left corner to notch her second goal of the season.

San Diego doubled its lead just three minutes into the second half off a goal from forward Alex Morgan. Midfielder Danielle Colaprico intercepted a pass from North Carolina before finding Morgan’s feet.

Wave striker Alex Morgan scores the second of her two goals against the Courage. Photo by Chris Stone

The captain took one touch to settle the ball and calmly struck the ball to double the lead for the Wave.

After a video review for a handball in the box by the Courage, the call was confirmed, and the Wave were awarded a penalty kick. Morgan stepped up to the spot and converted the penalty kick to earn the brace and score her third goal of the season.

North Carolina earned its lone goal of the match off a penalty kick in the 77th minute by Brazilian forward Kerolin Nicoli, but it was the Wave that secured all three points.

Following a weekend break due to the FIFA window, Wave FC will return to league play on the road Saturday, April 15, at Lumen Field against Seattle’s OL Reign. Beginning at 7 p.m., the match is on Paramount+.

See more Couldn't have drew it up better 😍



Sheridan ➡️ Kornieck ➡️ Shaw pic.twitter.com/RTh9ZUyEZu — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) April 2, 2023

Danny dishes, Alex delivers 🌊pic.twitter.com/ZUNGmGO693 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) April 2, 2023

Never a doubt where this was ending up 🐐pic.twitter.com/LS2gZ7aBuo — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) April 2, 2023

Notes