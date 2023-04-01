Energized after seeing the Aztecs advance to the NCAA basketball title game, San Diego Wave players came out of their locker room Saturday night and won their second straight match, defeating North Carolina Courage 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium.
(The crowd also cheered SDSU — with the buzzer-beating ending shown on the stadium video board.)
After an evenly contested start to the first half, the Wave took the lead in the 39th minute when forward Jaedyn Shaw found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan served a long ball that midfielder Taylor Kornieck flicked on.
The 18-year-old forward ran behind the backline to the ongoing ball and slotted it to the top left corner to notch her second goal of the season.
San Diego doubled its lead just three minutes into the second half off a goal from forward Alex Morgan. Midfielder Danielle Colaprico intercepted a pass from North Carolina before finding Morgan’s feet.
The captain took one touch to settle the ball and calmly struck the ball to double the lead for the Wave.
After a video review for a handball in the box by the Courage, the call was confirmed, and the Wave were awarded a penalty kick. Morgan stepped up to the spot and converted the penalty kick to earn the brace and score her third goal of the season.
North Carolina earned its lone goal of the match off a penalty kick in the 77th minute by Brazilian forward Kerolin Nicoli, but it was the Wave that secured all three points.
Following a weekend break due to the FIFA window, Wave FC will return to league play on the road Saturday, April 15, at Lumen Field against Seattle’s OL Reign. Beginning at 7 p.m., the match is on Paramount+.
Notes
- The three-goal game marked the first back-to-back three-goal game in club history.
- Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her 100th appearance in NWSL with her start for the Wave. The Canadian National Team goalkeeper was named the 2022 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in the Wave’s inaugural season.
- Forward Shaw scored her second goal of the season in as many games. Shaw now has five goals in her last nine appearances, dating back to her NWSL debut.
- Forward Morgan notched her second and third goals of the season. The brace marks Morgan’s eighth career NWSL brace and is tied for second all-time in regular season.
- Morgan’s penalty kick was her 10th career regular-season PK goal. She is perfect from the spot for the Wave.
- With the two goals, Shaw and Morgan are the first pair of teammates to score in each of a team’s first two matches of an NWSL season.
- Midfielder Danielle Colaprico earned her first assist of the season and her first for the Wave after joining this offseason as a free agent. The assist marks her 12th career assist in NWSL.
- San Diego and Portland are now the only teams with two wins in the first two games of 2023.