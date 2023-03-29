Petco Park should be packed for Opening Day. Photo credit: blog.sandiego.org

Due to Thursday’s forecast of rain in the afternoon, the start time for the Padres vs. Rockies Opening Day game has been moved back to 6:40 p.m.

Gates at Petco Park will open to ticket holders at 4:30 p.m., the team shared in an email.

With a sellout crowd expected, fans should plan to arrive early, and pre-purchase parking at one of the Padres controlled lots or others near Petco Park.

Those without pre-paid parking are encouraged to use public transportation or rideshare services.

The game is the first of a four-game series against the Padres’ National League West rivals, with two more games to follow with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opening homestand.