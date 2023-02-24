Micah Parrish hits a three from the corner in SDSU’s win over Colorado State at Viejas Arena. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Aztec_MBB via Twitter

The good news for San Diego State wasn’t confined to their easy win over Colorado State this week as they head into a far tougher road contest Saturday.

Matt Bradley, who jammed his hand late in Tuesday’s 77-58 victory at Viejas Arena, didn’t suffer a serious injury, and will be available when the Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 Mountain West) take on New Mexico (20-8, 7-8 MW) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Lobos this week have dealt with the challenge of facing the top two teams in the conference – they lost by five to second-place Boise State Wednesday – and now have SDSU, No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25.

San Diego State’s burden? They already dropped their home game with New Mexico, and to avoid being swept by the Lobos must prevail in the Pit, an atmosphere as formidable as Viejas typically is for visiting teams. And Boise State looms for them Tuesday – again, on the road.

See more Highlights from our 77-58 win over Colorado State!#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/CbrUL0b1oo — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) February 22, 2023

New Mexico is led by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who tops the MW with an average of 19.6 points per game. But he’s not alone – teammates Jaelen House and Morris Udeze are also among the conference’s 10 best scorers.

So the Lobos will get their chances, but SDSU assistant coach Dave Velazquez doesn’t want to give them any extra.

“The number one thing we have to make sure we don’t do is turnovers,” he told San Diego Sports 760. “This team can really score the ball.”

Though the Aztecs are deep, they need Bradley, and for some heart-stopping moments Tuesday after their own leading scorer took the hit to his hand, Velasquez admits he was worried.

“His knuckle really started to swell up right away, which is always scary,” he told Sports 760.

Yet Bradley practiced without incident Thursday, Velasquez said, adding that there is “no issue with that finger anymore.”

In Tuesday’s win over Colorado State, Jaedon LeDee had 14 points, while four others scored in double figures – Bradley had 13, Micah Parrish, 12 and Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell, 11 each.