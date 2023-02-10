The one-of-a-kind collection of five Super Bowl-inspired rings each touts one legendary snack: Cheetos, Doritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, and Tostitos. Photo courtesy photo Frito-Lay.

With the Big Game this weekend, Frito-Lay wants to help fans flash their passion for their favorite snacks, Super Bowl-style.

Its portfolio of iconic brands is debuting a one-of-a-kind collection of five Super Bowl-inspired rings that each tout one legendary snack: Cheetos, Doritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, and Tostitos.

Made with real gold and crafted by Jostens, creator of 36 actual Super Bowl rings, the Frito-Lay rings, valued at $12,700 each, are set to be the most coveted prize for snack fans this season – and Frito-Lay is giving them away to five lucky fans through Sunday.

After all, snacks are one of the most important parts of the Super Bowl. According to Frito-Lay’s latest Snack Index, nearly half of the respondents (49%) think running out of snacks is as worse than their team losing the Super Bowl!

Here’s how fans can enter for a chance to get their hands on their favorite “team” ring:

· Enter on Twitter through Feb. 12

· Follow the brand whose ring they want to win and reply to that brand’s sweepstakes tweet using #SuperBowlLVIISnackRings and #Entry:

o @ChesterCheetah (Cheetos)

o @Doritos

o @LAYS

o @RUFFLES

o @Tostitos

· Official rules and more information can be found at FritoLay.com/SuperBowlLVIISnackRings

Fans in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII can preview the Frito-Lay Super Bowl rings at the portfolio’s Route 57 fan experience. Happening Feb. 9-12 (1098 North 2nd Street, Phoenix), this four-day event is inspired by the historic Route 66 where Frito-Lay will bring the nostalgia of a classic road trip to life with its spin on roadside attractions.

Fans can stop at the Cheetos Motel Touchdown Catch to receive a pass from an NFL quarterback, challenge a football pro at the Doritos arcade, pose in front of the World’s Largest PopCorner, watch Q&A style interviews with NFL stars, take part in fun challenges and more. ​