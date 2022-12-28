Touchdown! the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl float narrowly hits street banners in 2021. Photo by Chris Stone

About 100,000 spectators are expected to watch the Holiday Bowl Parade in person Wednesday along a new route in downtown San Diego.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the south side of the San Diego Convention Center on East Harbor Drive, then head past the San Diego Marriott Marquis, Manchester Grand Hyatt and Ruocco Park, ending at Pacific Highway.

What organizers bill as “America’s largest balloon parade” will consist of 24 giant balloons, three floats, 18 specialty units and 12 marching bands, including the bands from the universities of Oregon and North Carolina, the participating schools in the Holiday Bowl football game to be played later Wednesday at Petco Park.

Parade viewing is available along the sidewalks of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway. Due to the route change, there will be no grandstand seating.

The route was changed due to a cruise ship docking Wednesday near the Broadway Pier, organizers said.

San Diego traffic control officers will begin monitoring Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway at 6 a.m. After 9 a.m., streets along the parade route will be closed to vehicular traffic. Parking along the parade route is extremely limited and traffic can be heavy in the area before and after the parade. The Port of San Diego encourages the use of public transportation or ride shares.

The Holiday Bowl 5K Run/Walk will begin at 9:45 a.m. on the corner of Harbor Drive and Park Boulevard, followed by a post-race party.

–City News Service