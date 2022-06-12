Christen Westphal (left) and Megan Rapinoe fight for the ball. Photo by Chris Stone

Olympic and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe made her first appearance at Torero Stadium, but the San Diego Wave finished a week of three matches Sunday by collecting a point thanks to a record-breaking goal from Team USA teammate Alex Morgan.

The Wave tied Seattle’s OL Reign 1-1 in front of 5,000 fans at the University of San Diego.

The match maintains San Diego’s unbeaten home record in the National Women’s Soccer League regular season (2-0-2). San Diego moves to a record of 4-3-2 heading into next weekend’s match against Gotham FC in New Jersey.

Morgan got the home crowd on its feet early as she found the back of the net in the eighth minute of the match after Kailen Sheridan found her over the top of OL Reign’s defense.

This goal tied Morgan’s NWSL single-season best of nine goals scored when she was a member of Orlando Pride in 2017. It also tallied Sheridan’s first assist of the season.

OL Reign equalized the score with a goal from Jess Fishlock in the 38th minute from a one touch shot to the back of the net, for her seventh goal of the season.

Shortly after scoring the goal, Morgan was injured in a play and remained lying on the pitch while someone went to check on her. A group of young girl soccer players tried to coach her from the stands.

“Get up,” they yelled repeated, possibly out of ear shot of Morgan. “Shake it off. Shake it off,” and “It will be ok,” they continued and later shouted, “Be aggressive, be be aggressive,” possibly echoing what they have been told at their youth games.

The second half stayed level at 1-1 between the two teams with a high intensity end to the match and each team taking home a point from the draw.

The Wave will prepare for next Sunday’s match against Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena. This will be Wave FC’s second match against Gotham FC this season. Their previous match up ended in a win for Wave FC with a score of 4-0, where Morgan set NWSL records by scoring all four of the goals.