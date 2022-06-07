Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Courtesy of the city

The Los Angeles Angels, mired in their longest losing streak since 2016, fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday.

The team announced the move with a two-sentence statement posted on social media, saying Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third-base coach Phil Nevin, a Fullerton native who played for the San Diego Padres, was named interim manager.

On Monday night, the team lost its 12th consecutive game, falling 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim. The Angeles have dropped 16 of their last 19 games, after starting the season with a strong 24-13 record.

The Angels are the fourth team since 1900 to be 10 or more games over .500 and then suffer a losing streak to fall back to .500 or worse, joining 1991 Cincinnati Reds, 1978 Oakland A’s and 1970 Chicago Cubs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistic service of Major League Baseball.

Maddon accumulated a 157-172 record in his three seasons with the team.

City News Service contributed to this article.