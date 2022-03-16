San Diego Wave FC trains in Del Mar for its inaugural National Women’s Soccer League season . Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Wave FC has announced its regular season schedule with 11 home games, beginning May 1 at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego. The women’s soccer team’s last two home games are set for Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

Ticket options are here.

“We have a big away game in Houston to start but are massively excited about our first opportunity to play at home in front of our … fans,” said head coach Casey Stoney. “We have lots of exciting trips ahead that will provide opportunities to grow and learn.”

The Wave is one of two expansion clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League. The team begins its preseason games March 19 against Angel City of Los Angeles.

In regular season, each of the league’s 12 teams play home and away matches against every other team in the league.

Home games scheduled:

7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, vs. NY/NJ Gotham

2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, vs. the Chicago Red Stars

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, vs. the Portland Thorns

2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, vs. OL Reign (Seattle)

2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, vs. Washington Spirit

7 p.m. Friday, July 15, vs. Louisville

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, vs. Kansas City

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, vs. Orlando Pride

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, vs. Houston Dash

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, vs. Angel City at Snapdragon Stadium

6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, vs. NC Courage at Snapdragon Stadium

Wave FC will line up against Angel City on July 9 at Banc of California stadium before hosting its Southern California rival at its permanent home, Snapdragon Stadium, on Sept. 17.

Six teams qualify for the NWSL playoffs set to begin in October, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye. The season will end with the NWSL Championship the weekend of Oct. 28.

Details regarding broadcast schedule for regular season matches are forthcoming.

See the entire schedule here.