Morning workouts in 2016 at Los Alamitos Race Course. File photo via Wikimedia Commons.

A 4-year-old gelding has died after suffering an injury while racing at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials said Sunday.

Big Fabuloso – whose 15 career starts and two first-place finishes were all at Los Alamitos – required euthanasia after leaving the track following the injury in Saturday’s sixth race, according to Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board.

Big Fabuloso was owned by Denilson Solorzano and Juan Jose Solorzano. The horse was trained by Jose Hernandez Jr. and his jockey was Ruben Lozano.

Eleven horses died from racing or training injuries at the Cypress track in 2021.

The track was briefly placed on probation by the state board in July 2020 due to a spate of racehorse deaths. At that time, at least 20 horses had died at the track after suffering racing or training injuries.

– City News Service