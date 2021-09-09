Blake Snell will try to continue his recent hot streak against the Dodgers this weekend. Photo by Chris Stone

The Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday in the first of six meetings this month, as they open an arduous 10-game road trip.

How arduous? After the Dodgers, they must contend with the first-place San Francisco Giants, then the St. Louis Cardinals, a wild-card contender.

The trip could’ve shaped up as a major National League West showdown, but the Padres faded out of the division race. Now they are fighting to keep a hold on the second NL wild-card spot, as they lead Cincinnati, Philadelphia and the Cardinals.

“We’ve got to take care of business on this road trip,” Jake Cronenworth told MLB.com.

The Friars closed out a brief home stand Wednesday with an eight-run 2nd inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 and split the series.

Adam Frazier, who the Padres acquired near the July trade deadline, has struggled since joining the team, but drove in three in the big inning against the Angels.

After the game, he said he would “just try to build off of that.” Like Cronenworth, he is aware of the stakes for the Padres in the next several days.

“But all we can do is one day at a time, so that’s what we’re gonna do,” he said.

Following Thursday’s off day, Joe Musgrove takes the mound against the Dodgers’ Julio Urias at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Chris Paddack follows, against Walker Buehler at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, while Blake Snell must contend with Max Scherzer at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.