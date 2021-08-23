Alama Uluave of San Diego State in 2020. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, goaztecs.com

With football season just two weeks away, San Diego State senior center Alama Uluave has been named to the 2021 watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the honor Thursday for the Laie, Hawaii native. He is one of 53 players on the initial list.



Uluave, who has also been named a preseason second-team all-Mountain West selection as an interior offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus, started all eight games for the Aztecs at center last season.

He played in 553 of the team’s 560 offensive snaps a year ago, incurring just one penalty.

Former linebacker Ronley Lakalaka, in 2017 and 2018, is the only other Aztec to make a Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List.



Oregon’s Marcus Mariota became the inaugural recipient of the award in 2014. Other winners include Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, in 2018 and 2019, Oregon’s Penei Sewell, who shared the award with Tagovailoa in 2019, and USC’s Talanoa Hufanga and Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson, who shared it in 2020.



The five finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 30 with the winner announced on Dec. 14.

The Aztecs will play seven of their 12 games in the coming season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, as construction continues on the new Mission Valley stadium. They opens the season in Carson Sept. 4 against New Mexico State.

SDSU finished 4-4 last year.