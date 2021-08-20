San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

While the rest of us relax on New Year’s Day, San Diego State’s basketball team will be busy opening its Mountain West Conference schedule.

For the Aztecs, league games begin Jan. 1 and wrap up on March 5.

They travel to Las Vegas to play UNLV on the holiday, then return to Viejas Arena Jan. 4 and Jan. 8 for a pair of games, with Fresno State and Nevada.

SDSU then heads back on the road to play Wyoming and New Mexico.

They end the month at home against UNLV and Boise State, and on the road at Utah State.

In February they face New Mexico, Air Force, Utah State and San Jose State at Viejas. On the road, they travel to play Colorado State, San Jose State, Fresno State and Boise State.

They close out their home schedule against Colorado State on March 1, and the regular season at Nevada.

The conference schedule follows the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim where the Aztecs will play Georgetown on Thanksgiving Day.

Last season,, San Diego State won its conference-leading 14th Mountain West championship – eight in the regular season, along with six tournament titles – but lost in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs return starters Nathan Mensah and Trey Pulliam , both All-Mountain West honorees, as well as significant contributors Lamont Butler, Keshad Johnson and Adam Seiko.