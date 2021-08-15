Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) celebrates Monday’s game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, June 28 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire)

A hearing is set for Monday in downtown Los Angeles on the request from a woman connected to San Diego who is seeking to again extend a temporary restraining order against pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman rescheduled the hearing last month after Bauer’s attorney, Shawn Holley, said she had not seen the medical records, nor information on witnesses, that opposing lawyers plan to call.

Gould-Saltman also extended the temporary restraining order to Aug. 19.

Holley said that because a criminal case may be brought against Bauer, her client will not answer any specific questions about the allegations during the restraining order hearing.

However, the judge said each question posed to Bauer will be analyzed to determine whether it affects his Fifth Amendment rights. He will have to answer those that do not.

In late June, Bauer’s accuser filed court papers seeking a restraining order, claiming he physically assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters. She alleges Bauer repeatedly choked her to unconsciousness and punched her in the face.

In her court papers, the accuser describes a pair of sexual encounters with Bauer that became increasingly violent. She claimed Bauer choked her lightly at first during an April 21 encounter, then put his fingers down her throat, and wrapped her hair around her neck and choked her to unconsciousness.

During a subsequent encounter on May 15, she claims Bauer again choked her unconscious, and she awoke to Bauer repeatedly punching her in the head.

She said she was examined at two San Diego area hospitals, Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Palomar Health in Escondido. She also consulted with San Digeo police, though she did not name Bauer at the time.

She eventually took part in a recorded telephone conversation with Bauer as part of the Pasadena police investigation.

Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, issued a statement in June blasting the woman’s allegations as baseless and defamatory, saying the pitcher “had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by (the accuser) beginning in April 2021.”

“We have messages that show (the accuser) repeatedly asking for `rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be `choked out’ and slapped in the face,” Fetterolf said. “In both of their encounters, (the accuser) drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.

“Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, (the accuser) spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, (the accuser) shared photos of herself and indicated she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and (the accuser) was neither angry nor accusatory.

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history.

Bauer has been placed on administrative leave through at least Aug. 20 by Major League Baseball and the Players Association. He last appeared in a game on June 28.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Bauer was the target of another temporary order of protection last year for allegedly physically abusing an Ohio woman.

Bauer tweeted that the paper was pursuing “an effort to create a false narrative.”

Fetterolf and Bauer’s co-agent Rachel Luba released a statement saying Bauer and the woman were in a consensual relationship. They allege that she had filed a “bogus protection petition” while “demanding $3.4 million for her to `remain silent.”‘

The agents also told The Post the physical abuse allegations were “categorically false” and questioned the validity of photographs reviewed by the newspaper showing injuries on the woman’s face.