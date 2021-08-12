Aztec linebacker Caden McDonald. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

A college football watch list released Thursday includes six San Diego State football players, among them running back Greg Bell and linebacker Caden McDonald.

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List also included tight end Daniel Bellinger, cornerback Tayler Hawkins , offensive lineman Zachary Thomas and safety Trenton Thompson.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, serving annually as the first step of the NFL Draft process.



The six mentions are the most in the Mountain West. The feat also ties for the most among Group of 5 schools.



Last season, Bell ran for 637 yards on 113 attempts and six touchdowns in seven games, while adding 11 catches for 114 yards and another touchdown.

Bellinger was an honorable-mention all-Mountain West selection last season, starting all eight games and making 21 catches for 203 yards.



Hawkins’ 2020 totals included 38 tackles, 24 solo, an interception and three pass breakups in eight starts. For his efforts, he was named an honorable-mention all-MW pick.



McDonald is coming off a breakout season where he was a first-team all-MW selection after totaling 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.



Thomas is the projected left tackle for SDSU in 2021 after garnering second-team all-MW honors last year while playing right tackle. Thomas started all eight games in 2020.



Thompson, meanwhile, had 36 tackles last season in seven games, including 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a blocked kick.



The Reese’s Senior Bowl had 106 players drafted, with 36 selected in the first three rounds of this year’s NFL Draft. The next Reese’s Senior Bowl will be Feb. 5.



SDSU, which plays seven of its 12 games in 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson as Mission Valley stadium construction continues, opens the season Sept. 4. The team finished 4-4 last year.

