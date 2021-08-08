Blake Snell records his 13th strikeout Sunday, of Diamondback Jake Hager. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Padres, via Twitter

The Padres, on the strength of Blake Snell’s 13-strikeout performance, beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 Sunday, to take the three-game series.

The left-hander has struggled at times since joining the Padres, but he said he was heartened by the way he pitched over seven innings against Arizona.

“I’m just starting to feel stronger again and feel more like myself,” said Snell, who improved to 6-4.

Shut it out then shut it down, Snell style.#HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/833V8Tfp0O — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 8, 2021

He pleased his manager too.

“He’s had some good games this year, this is in my opinion, probably his best one,” Jayce Tingler said.

Jake Cronenworth – at shortstop as Fernando Tatis Jr. remains on the injured list – drove in both Padre runs, with a 1st inning single and a 4th inning home run.

CRONE ZONED INTO THE FIFTH DIMENSION pic.twitter.com/xtROMxeFCY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 8, 2021

Since the beginning of August, the Padres have won four of their six games, impressing Tingler with their work on the mound – Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove joined Snell in throwing gems this week – and in the field.

“Since it was maybe last Sunday against the Rockies, I like the way we’re playing ball,” he said.

Tingler also updated Dinelson Lamet’s progress, saying he is tuning up by pitching batting practice, rather than going on a rehab assignment.

“He’s just working on the execution of some of his pitches. They’ve been good, a little inconsistent at times, so we want to make sure when he’s good to go, he’s game sharp and ready to roll,” Tingler said.

As to Tatis’ return from his shoulder issues, his manager said “we’re not there yet” on estimating how many days away he might be. The Padres are approaching Chris Paddack, with an oblique injury, gingerly as well. As Tingler said, “We’re taking it fairly easy right now” with the right-hander.

The Padres close out their brief home stand by welcoming the Miami Marlins to town. Musgrove takes the mound Monday, followed by a planned bullpen game Tuesday, with Craig Stammen starting.

The pitcher for Wednesday’s 1:10 p.m. game has yet to be determined.