The U.S. came up short it in its bid for a gold medal Saturday, as Japan silenced their bats in a 2-0 shutout in baseball’s return to the Olympics.
It was a match-up of the U.S., where we call baseball the National Pastime, and Japan, where ESPN noted that even the national high-school tournament draws massive viewership.
Yet the U.S. hadn’t won gold in baseball since 2000, Japan hadn’t ever, and both had to endure a long hiatus – baseball was dropped at the last two Summer Games – to even have a chance to change their fortunes.
Japan’s Munetaka Murakami jumped out Saturday to give his team the lead with a 3rd-inning solo homer. Japan added an insurance run in the 8th thanks to a U.S. error.
Nick Allen, a Francis Parker alum and Oakland A’s minor leaguer, singled in the 9th inning – his third hit in the game – to give the U.S. a chance. But Japan’s dominant pitchers shut the team down again.
The U.S. left nine runners on base, according to ESPN. They also went hitless in four at-bats when runners reached scoring position.
“Our team played really under such different circumstances than they usually face back in the States in a normal season. Every game was a Game 7,” manager Mike Scioscia, a World Series winner with the Los Angeles Angels, told ESPN. “We got within a couple breaks of winning the gold medal.”
Eric Filia, a Carlsbad native, went 1-for-3 Saturday. Pitcher Edwin Jackson, a former San Diego Padre, did not play.
Filia posted on Twitter, “what an experience and honor” it was to play for the U.S.
After the game, Allen, a shortstop, was named the tournament’s Best Defensive Player. Four U.S. players – Eddy Alvarez, Tyler Austin, Triston Casas and Anthony Gose – made the All-Olympic Team.
Baseball has not been played at the Olympics since 2008. South Korea took home the gold in Beiling, Cuba the silver and the U.S. the bronze.