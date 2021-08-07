Nick Allen had three of the U.S. team’s six hits Saturday as they fell to Japan in the gold-medal game. Photo credit: @USABaseball

The U.S. came up short it in its bid for a gold medal Saturday, as Japan silenced their bats in a 2-0 shutout in baseball’s return to the Olympics.

It was a match-up of the U.S., where we call baseball the National Pastime, and Japan, where ESPN noted that even the national high-school tournament draws massive viewership.

Yet the U.S. hadn’t won gold in baseball since 2000, Japan hadn’t ever, and both had to endure a long hiatus – baseball was dropped at the last two Summer Games – to even have a chance to change their fortunes.

WHAT A MOMENT!



Japan wins their first Olympic GOLD in baseball and they do it on their home turf. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/1pljdfMCCQ — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2021

Japan’s Munetaka Murakami jumped out Saturday to give his team the lead with a 3rd-inning solo homer. Japan added an insurance run in the 8th thanks to a U.S. error.

Nick Allen, a Francis Parker alum and Oakland A’s minor leaguer, singled in the 9th inning – his third hit in the game – to give the U.S. a chance. But Japan’s dominant pitchers shut the team down again.

The U.S. left nine runners on base, according to ESPN. They also went hitless in four at-bats when runners reached scoring position.

“Our team played really under such different circumstances than they usually face back in the States in a normal season. Every game was a Game 7,” manager Mike Scioscia, a World Series winner with the Los Angeles Angels, told ESPN. “We got within a couple breaks of winning the gold medal.”

Eric Filia, a Carlsbad native, went 1-for-3 Saturday. Pitcher Edwin Jackson, a former San Diego Padre, did not play.

Filia posted on Twitter, “what an experience and honor” it was to play for the U.S.

After the game, Allen, a shortstop, was named the tournament’s Best Defensive Player. Four U.S. players – Eddy Alvarez, Tyler Austin, Triston Casas and Anthony Gose – made the All-Olympic Team.

Baseball has not been played at the Olympics since 2008. South Korea took home the gold in Beiling, Cuba the silver and the U.S. the bronze.

What an experience and honor to represent my country https://t.co/YVMd6BOPFW — Eric Filia (@EricFilia) August 7, 2021