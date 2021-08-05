The U.S. team celebrates after moving on to play for the gold medal in Tokyo. Photo credit: @NCAACWS, via Twitter,

The U.S. baseball team advanced to the gold medal game of the Olympics with Thursday’s 7-2 win over South Korea.

The team will play for the top spot this weekend thanks to a five-run outburst in the 6th inning. Shortstop Nick Allen, a Francis Parker alum, walked and scored in the decisive frame, as the U.S. took a 7-1 lead.

Saturday’s game against the host nation, Japan, at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, begins at 3 a.m. PST.

Tyler Austin is LOCKED IN at the dish. @USABaseball extend their lead to 7-1. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/LzD3jt2zMm — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

It will be the third time the U.S. has faced off with Japan with a gold medal on the line, but the first since 1988.

South Korea moves on to the bronze-medal game Friday against the Dominican Republic.

The team includes two others connected to San Diego – outfielder Eric Filia, a Carlsbad native, and pitcher Edwin Jackson, a former San Diego Padre.

Filia went hitless in four at-bats Thursday, and Jackson did not play.

The team has gone 4-1 at the Olympics with their lone loss, 7-6, coming against Japan in extra innings Monday.

The U.S. has played in three Olympic gold-medal games – in 1984 and 1988 when baseball was just a demonstration sport, and in 2000 in Sydney.

The U.S. won in Seoul in 1988, then in 2000, behind a team managed by former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who died in January.