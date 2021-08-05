Cory Juneau, who would go on to win the bronze medal in men’s park. Photo credit: Screen shot, @NBCOlympics, via Twitter

The medal winners in skateboarding in Tokyo may not all be from San Diego, but the region made its presence known in the competition.

As NBC San Diego reported, of the 12 athletes participating in one of the Olympics’ new events, more than half are linked to San Diego and North County.

Keegan Palmer – who hails from San Diego, moved to Australia, then returned here – won gold in the men’s park event Wednesday. Cory Juneau, a San Diego native, trailed him, capturing bronze.

“I wasn’t too nervous going into this one, I felt confident,” Palmer told ESPN.

Meanwhile, Jagger Eaton of San Diego won a bronze medal in the street skateboarding event.

Other local skateboarders at the Games included members of the U.S.’s women’s team – all from North County. Jordyn Barratt is from Oceanside, while Brighton Zeuner and Bryce Wettstein, come from Encinitas.

Tony Hawk, born and raised in San Diego, gets his flowers as the sports’ best-known practitioner. He’s also been its most-outspoken ambassador. He called it a “long-time coming” to see skateboarding at the Olympics.

“I feel like ever since snowboarding was included in the Olympics it was only a matter of time that they would want skateboarding in the Summer Games,” he said in an interview shared on WAVY.com.

He’s looking for more than representation and medals for skaters though. He wants to see the sport’s influence grow.

“I think it going to raise the profile internationally. So many countries don’t even acknowledge skateboarding. And now they’ll provide facilities. I hope,” he added.