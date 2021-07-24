Sailors wrapped up the 48th Dutch Shoe Marathon Saturday on San Diego Bay. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Yacht Club

Two hundred boats paraded for 7.2 miles along San Diego Bay for the Dutch Shoe Marathon, completing the trek Saturday with a pass under the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.

The host clubs, San Diego Yacht Club and Coronado Yacht Club, or the other local Southern California clubs, such as Mission Bay and Southwestern, returned to the water after a layoff for the pandemic in 2020.

The regatta, split into four divisions, A,B,C and senior, kicked off on Friday out of La Playa Cove and finished in Coronado.

C Fleet dominated, with Clare Steinemann finishing first, followed by Olympia Barelli and Steven Ashton.

“The upwind from the Coronado Bridge to the finish line was the most challenging part of the day,” Steinemann said. “I really like the start of the race the best.”

Barelli felt the challenge from big waves.

“In the light wind it was hard to keep the sail steady,” she said. “Finishing the race with all the cheers from everyone was great. We learn a lot of different skills that you can take with you throughout your life.”

Fenton Wallace was the B Fleet winner, finishing 10th overall. Kousei Hatter finished first in the A Fleet and 33rd overall.

The winner of the Senior Fleet was SDYC’s Chuck Sinks.

“The conditions might have made this the most difficult race I’ve sailed. Inside Glorietta Bay really got challenging,” he said.

Coronado Yacht Club hosted the post-race awards ceremony for the 48th running of the event. Sailors received bright red “Dutch Shoe” trophies for their efforts.