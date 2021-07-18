The Padres beat the Nationals Sunday in a game that was suspended Saturday after three people were shot outside the Washington, D.C., ballpark.
The Friars won 10-4 after playing the final three-plus innings of the game Sunday morning.
The Nationals prevailed in their regularly scheduled Sunday game, 8-7.
The shooting happened at N Street and South Capitol Street SW, near the third base gate of Nationals Park, according to police.
A woman was struck by gunfire outside the stadium and two people were shot inside a car, according to Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief of Metropolitan Police. The woman was expected to survive.
The two other victims walked to a hospital, police said.
Shots were fired at the car from another vehicle, which was reported to have fled over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, Benedict said.
There was no immediate suspect information or vehicle description, nor a known motive.
Videos on social media showed fans, confused about the location of the gunfire, fleeing.
Some rushed onto a concourse outside the stands. Others slipped onto the field after Padres Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Wil Myers opened gates along the third-base line to help their family, relatives of teammates and other fans escape. Some took shelter in the San Diego dugout.
Manager Jayce Tingler and Tatis addressed the situation Sunday before and between the games.
“It was crazy. It was a panic moment,” Tatis told Bally Sports San Diego.
Tingler, through tears, said he “couldn’t be any more proud to have those players a part of our team.”
“It’s just human nature, seeing fans and seeing people in panic, they just did the right thing,” he said.
City News Service contributed to this report.