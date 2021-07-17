Members of the San Diego chapter of American Outlaws show their soccer support. Photo credit: @AOSanDiego, via Facebook

Viewing parties will be held in San Diego and Poway for the broadcasts of the U.S.-Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup Group B game Sunday.

The game will be broadcast in English by Fox and in Spanish by Univision and the TUDN cable network beginning at 2 p.m. with the kickoff set for 2:15 p.m. in Kansas City.

The viewing parties will be at O’Brien’s Pub, 4646 Convoy St., and the Hop Stop, 14055 Midland Road, in Poway.

Both teams are 2-0-0 in the group play in the regional championship of CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football. Both teams are assured of advancing to the quarterfinals.

The winner will be the group champion and face the second-place team in Group C, either Costa Rica or Jamaica, in a quarterfinal next Sunday in Arlington, Tex., while the loser will face the Group C winner in a quarterfinal, also next Sunday in Arlington.

If Sunday’s game ends in a tie, Canada would be the group champion because of a better goal differential.

The U.S. is 20th in the rankings issued May 27 by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body. Canada is ranked 70th. Les Rouges (The Reds) have won eight consecutive games.

The U.S. is 15-9-11 against Canada, including 10-1-6 since 1992.

The 23-man U.S. team consists of 19 players who play in Major League Soccer, including Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes, who played for the Galaxy from 2013-17.

In addition, U.S. defender Reggie Cannon and midfielder Jackson Yueill played at UCLA.

The parties are organized by the San Diego chapter of American Outlaws, a nationwide support group for the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams.