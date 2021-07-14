Courtesy image

The San Diego Seals will officially return to play on Friday, Dec. 3, when the team hosts the Colorado Mammoth at Pechanga Arena for the 2021 National Lacrosse League season opener, it was announced Wednesday.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it will all be worth the wait,” said Joe Tsai, Seals owner. “I’m ready to join my fellow Seals fans in the stands and cheer on our team.”

Tickets for opening night are on sale now for a limited time for $12.03 at SealsLax.com. The full 2021-22 NLL schedule will be released at a later date, with details about theme nights, broadcast and promotions to follow. The Seals will follow all state, city and arena health and safety protocols.

“I’m sincerely thankful for the support of our community, fans and partners during the pandemic,” said Seals President Steve Govett. “It’s finally time to get back to playing Seals lacrosse and to say I’m thrilled would be an understatement.”

San Diego boasts a 4-1 all-time record against the Western Division foe, including the club’s first win in franchise history. The Seals have outscored the Mammoth 66-49 and notched 13 power-play goals, while the defense has held Colorado to 10 or less goals every time they’ve met.

“Our players, staff and fans have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of this date for a long time,” said Seals General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill. “It’s going to be electric. We’ll be ready to put on a show. It will be a special night for everyone in the building.”

The San Diego Seals play in the 35-year-old National Lacrosse League, the world’s only professional box lacrosse league.

–City News Service