Kevin Kopps, the Padres 2021 third-round pick in the MLB Draft. Photo credit: Screen shot, MLB Network

The San Diego Padres wrapped up a pitching-heavy draft Tuesday, in which they picked 10 players – 21 overall.

After their first-round pick of prep shortstop Jackson Merrill, the Padres had a pick in each of the 19 remaining rounds and a supplemental pick as well.

The team selected seven more position players, including three second basemen, two outfielders, one catcher and one infielder/catcher, and 13 pitchers, four left-handers and nine right-handers.

Seventeen of their selections came from colleges, while four are from high schools.

After Merrill, their picks in the first 10 rounds included:

Round 2 – James Wood, IMG Academy, Florida, OF

Round 3 – Kevin Kopps, Arkansas, P

Round 4 – Jackson Wolf, West Virginia, P

Round 5 – Max Ferguson, Tennessee, 2B

Round 6 – Ryan Bergert, WV, P

Round 7 – Ryan Och, Southern Mississippi, P

Round 8 – Lucas Dunn, Louisville, 2B

Round 9 – Garrett Hawkins, University of British Columbia, P

Round 10 – Colton Bender, Quinnipiac University, C

Competitive balance pick – Robert Gasser, Houston, P

The Athletic (paywall) singled out Kopps, 24, as a player with the potential to make the majors quickly. In his senior season in Arkansas, he had a 0.90 ERA and struck out 131, while collecting a slew of major collegiate awards.

Padres scouting director Mark Conner, The Athletic reported, called him “one of the more driven players that you’ll be around.”