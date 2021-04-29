The Padres may limit Tommy Pham’s role as he recovers from a calf injury. Photo by Chris Stone

The Padres open a six-game homestand Friday, welcoming the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yu Darvish takes the mound in the 7:10 p.m. opener, against the Giants’ Logan Webb.

Blake Snell follows at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, against Anthony DeSclafani, while the Padres have yet to announce who will pitch in the 1:10 contest Sunday. Kevin Gausman starts for the Giants.

The Padres are coming off two days off this week after a brutal 17-game stretch with no breaks. In between, they split a quick two-game series in Arizona, losing 5-1, then pounding the Diamondbacks, 12-3.

The team’s pitching took a hit from the taxing Dodgers series and the loss of Ryan Weathers, who went just one inning in Wednesday’s win against Arizona.

Manager Jayce Tingler said this week that the Padres’ medical staff examined Weathers and found “a little bit of joint inflammation.” He told MLB.com though that it remained possible for the left hander to make his next start.

He’s not the only one. Dinelson Lamet could be Sunday’s TBD. Tingler told MLB.com that the outlook for Lamet “seems to be pretty encouraging.”

The right hander ended his 2020 season early due to problems with his pitching arm and alarmed the team when his April 21 start was cut short, at just two innings.

The Padres immediately put him on the injured list. He’s due to come off Sunday though. In other injury news, catcher Austin Nola, who suffered a fractured finger in spring training, returned Wednesday and played an inning.

Meanwhile, Tommy Pham will be limited to pinch hitting, MLB.com reported, as he recovers from a calf strain in the series closer with the Dodgers.