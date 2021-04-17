Jorge Mateo confronts Dodger reliever Dennis Santana in the 10th inning after being hit by a pitch, causing the benches to clear. Though they loaded the bases, the Padres failed to score in the inning. Photo credit: Screen shot, Bally Sports San Diego

The San Diego Padres opened their much-anticipated series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday with a dramatic – and testy – extra-inning thriller at Petco Park.

They came out on the wrong side of it though, falling 11-6 to their rivals after a disastrous 12th inning ended the five-hour marathon a few ticks past midnight.

With Mookie Betts starting the inning at second, Dodger Corey Seager stepped up to the plate and sent a two-run shot to center off reliever Tim Hill.

The homer capped a National League West showdown that mostly lived up to the hype, and even included a near brawl in the 10th inning, after pinch hitter Jorge Mateo and Dodger reliever Dennis Santana exchanged words.

The Dodgers won their seventh straight, partly due to gifts from the Padres.

The Friars didn’t show their best side in the remainder of the 12th, and even ran out of pitchers, forcing Jake Cronenworth to take the mound. Jurickson Profar ran in to cover second base, while starter Joe Musgrove filled the breach in left.

The game was also a tale of two Fernando Tatis Jrs.

Tatis announced his return from a shoulder injury with a booming 5th inning home run, to briefly give the Padres a 2-1 lead. But after a diving stop, he made a key two-out throwing error the next inning that led to three Dodger runs.

Things went downhill from there. He struck out looking to end the 10th inning and added another error in the 12th, missing a feed from Cronenworth on a possible double-play ball that could have hampered the Dodger attack.

The Dodgers would score three more runs, including one on a sacrifice fly from pitcher David Price. Cronenworth has this to brag about though – he struck out Betts to end the inning.

The Padres had clawed back in regulation, and more than once. They pulled closer in the 7th on a Dodger error as second baseman Zach McKinstry’s errant throw allowed pinch hitter Ha-Seong Kim, who had singled, to come home, making the score 4-3.

After the Dodgers added a run in the 8th, the Padres tied the game on Profar’s double, which brought home Manny Machado and Wil Myers.

The Dodgers pulled ahead 6-5 in the 9th after a Justin Turner single scored Betts, but in the bottom of the inning, Dodger closer Kenley Jansen couldn’t wrap it up.

Manny Machado worked a two-out walk on a full count, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Eric Hosmer then singled to tie the game at 6-6 and send it to extra innings.

Price won the game, while Hill took the loss. Starter Ryan Weathers pitched 3.2 innings of one-hit ball, while the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler went six innings, giving up two runs, including Tatis’ shot to straightaway center.

Before the game, the Padres honored starter – and local boy –Musgrove, who threw the franchise’s first no-hitter a week ago, against the Texas Rangers.

The Padres and Dodgers meet again at 5:40 p.m. Saturday when Yu Darvish (1-0) takes the mound against Clayton Kershaw (2-1).

One week ago, @itsFatherJoe44 made #Padres history.



Today, we honor San Diego’s own at home! pic.twitter.com/FwdMzyJfjZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 17, 2021