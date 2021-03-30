Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer scoops up a line drive. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County Credit Union reports it is a sponsor of the 2021 San Diego Padres season. SDCCU has supported the hometown team, the San Diego Padres, since Petco Park’s inaugural season.

“SDCCU is proud to sponsor our hometown team. While this year’s season may look and feel different due to the ongoing pandemic, we are excited to cheer on the Padres and support our city,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell.

The 2021 Major League Baseball season begins on Opening Day as the San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, April 1 with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

This will also mark the return of fans to Petco Park as a limited amount will be allowed into the ballpark to begin the season. To view the 2021 Padres schedule, visit www.padres.com .

For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.