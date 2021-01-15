Ted Leitner, Padres Radio Announcer, to Depart Booth for ‘Team Ambassador’ Role

Share This Article:

Ted Leitner, the long-time radio voice of the San Diego Padres, plans to exit the booth, the team announced Friday – but he’s not leaving the team.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Padres plan to employ Leitner in the community, or as MLB.com called it, as a “team ambassador.”

Leitner’s partner Jesse Agler steps up to the top spot on the team’s game 2021 broadcasts, according to MLB’s report. Tony Gwynn Jr. will serve as analyst.

Leitner, an old hand in the San Diego media, began his tenure in the Padres booth in 1980.

Thank you for 41 seasons in the booth, Uncle Teddy! ⭐ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 15, 2021

“I will miss everything about the Padres broadcast that I have been privileged to be a part of for so many years,” Leitner said in a statement shared by MLB. “I’ve had the best seat in the house in San Diego for over four decades, and I’ve had the honor of working alongside Hall of Fame broadcasters while watching the greatest players to ever wear a Padres uniform.”

The former sportscaster for CBS 8 for years worked with the late and beloved broadcaster Jerry Coleman on Padre games.

Coleman thanked Leitner in his hall of Fame speech, calling him “one of the best broadcasters you’ve never heard. He’s great.”

Agler saluted Leitner on Twitter, posting, “What you hear is what you get: a true passion and love for the game, the team, the community. His story-telling skills are as good as anyone that’s ever done this.”

Leitner shared the 2020 Sportscaster of the Year award for California from the National Sports Media Association. He will continue to offer play-by-play for San Diego State football and basketball games.

A few words about Teddy, who I will miss sitting next to in a very deep way… He is a brilliant announcer. What you hear is what you get: a true passion and love for the game, the team, the community. His story-telling skills are as good as anyone that's ever done this… — jesse agler (@jesseagler) January 15, 2021

– Staff reports

Ted Leitner, Padres Radio Announcer, to Depart Booth for ‘Team Ambassador’ Role was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: