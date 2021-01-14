2-Time Farmers Insurance Open Champ Jason Day to Compete at Torrey Pines

Share This Article:

Top-50-ranked players Jason Day and Gary Woodland will join the field of golfers committed to compete in the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, beginning Jan. 28.

Day won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2015 and 2018, capturing both titles in playoffs. The 2015 PGA Championship winner, currently 44th in the world rankings, has won 12 times on the PGA tour.

Woodland, ranked 39th in the world, counts the 2019 U.S. Open among his four tour wins.

They will compete against San Diego native and three-time Farmers Insurance Open winner Phil Mickelson, along with four other former champions who have committed to the Torrey Pines tournament.

The list includes Jon Rahm, ranked No. 2 in the world, who won the 2017 open, and Marc Leishman, No. 28 in the world, who won last year.

Local products committed to the open include Charley Hoffman, from Poway High, Jamie Lovemark and Pat Perez, both from Torrey Pines High, Kyle Mendoza, of Oceanside, and Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun, both from San Diego State.

The field will not be locked in until Jan. 22, shortly after conclusion of play in that week’s tournament.

The Farmers Insurance Open takes place from Jan. 28-31. The event will not allow fan attendance due to COVID-19.

– Staff reports

