Aztecs Preserve Big Lead Against Colorado State This Time, to Win 78-65

Jordan Schakel led San Diego State with a career-high 28 points Monday as the Aztecs bounced back at home to defeat Colorado State 78-65.

With the series split with the Rams, SDSU (7-2, 1-1), won their first conference game of the season, following Saturday’s disheartening loss.

That’s when Colorado State (6-2, 3-1) overcame a 26-point Aztec lead to win, but on Monday they whittled down deficits to the teens but no more.

“We kept our wits about us, continued to play hard, got a good victory,” coach Brian Dutcher said.

San Diego State scored 50 points in the first half, to lead the Rams – again by 26 – at the break.

The advantage – as much as 29 early – slipped in the second half as the Rams twice cut the lead to 14. The second time, at the 9:38 mark with the Aztecs up 60-46, as Colorado State’s James Moors headed in for a layup, Nathan Mensah blocked the shot.

It was his third block of the game, and on its heels, with two three-pointers from Schakel, San Diego State rebuilt the lead, this time to 23.

Schakel made eight treys, the most for the Aztecs in nearly a decade. He also bested his prior career scoring high, 25, from SDSU’s Dec. 10 win over Arizona State.

The senior guard acknowledged he had trouble sleeping after Colorado State’s comeback – “We never want what happened on Saturday to happen again,” he said.

He also said he refuses to get too fired up when he’s on a hot streak like Monday.

“I just try to stay level headed the whole game no matter what,” he said.

SDSU – which fell out of the Coaches Poll this week – welcomes Nevada (8-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Saturday. CBS Sports Network will air both games.

