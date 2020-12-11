USD Set to Face Cal State Fullerton in Home Opener

Share This Article:

The University of San Diego is scheduled to play its men’s basketball home opener Friday evening against an opponent it was supposed to begin its season against 16 days ago.

The Toreros were scheduled to play Cal State Fullerton Nov. 25 at the Husky Classic in Seattle. However, USD announced Nov. 20 its men’s basketball program would pause all team activities for 14 days as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result within the program.

Cal State Fullerton announced Nov. 20 that a player had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the team to quarantine for 14 days and the player to self-isolate for 10 days, per the NCAA protocol.

The 6 p.m. game at Jenny Craig Pavilion is the season opener for the Titans. They were scheduled to play host to Bethesda University Wednesday but the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Flames program.

The Toreros opened their season Wednesday with a 83-56 loss at UCLA in a game they shot 31.1%, making 19 of 61 shots, and out-rebounded, 50-31, including allowing 16 offensive rebounds.

“The most frustrating thing about the game was the first time that we uttered the four letters UCLA the second thing that we talked about was rebounding,” USD coach Sam Scholl said. “You just can’t give up 16 offensive rebounds and expect to win.”

–City News Service

