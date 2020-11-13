SDSU Looks to Bounce Back Against Hawaii After Mistakes in First Loss of Season

Share This Article:

San Diego State plays Hawai’i Saturday at its home-away-from-home, Dignity Sports Park in Carson, in a match of 2-1 teams.

It will be a chance to erase the memory of the Aztecs’ 28-17 loss to San Jose State last week, one that coach Brady Hoke said left the team, after its first loss of the season, “very disappointed.”

“We had a good week of preparation,” he said. “We were ready to come out and play, but we did not play our best football.”

Offensive lineman Kyle Spaulding conceded that “the communication and getting the calls out was not quite there for us” against San Jose State.

“That is something that we need to get back on the field and practice and get ready for next week,” he said.

The Aztecs did not trail in the first half against San Jose, but the lead seesawed after the half. SDSU, though, turned the ball over three times, leading to two late Spartan touchdowns.

Senior running back Greg Bell, though continued his impressive play. He became the first Aztec in school history to open his SDSU career with three consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

The Nebraska transfer carried 25 times for 111 yards and a touchdown, and ranks eighth nationally in rushing yards per game, 125.7.

Meanwhile, Hawai’i won the last two meetings against SDSU – 14-11 in Honolulu last season, and 31-30 in overtime in Mission Valley in 2018.

The 1 p.m. game airs in San Diego on Cox Cable and Spectrum Cable Systems on YurView, channel 4. The game also will be available to stream through the Team1Sports app, only on phones or tablets, via the App Store or Google Play.

– Staff reports

