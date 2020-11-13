Glenn Hoffman, Long-Time Padre Coach, to Shift to Front Office Role

Share This Article:

San Diego Padres coach Glenn Hoffman will trade his on-field role for one behind the scenes in the front office, the team said Thursday.

The long-time third-base coach, 62, older brother of the team’s Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, came to the Padres in 2006, but he has spent more than 40 years in baseball as a player, coach and manager.

“Your passion for the game is unmatched,” Trevor Hoffman wrote to his brother on social media. “Thanks for all the lessons you taught me.”

The Padres, MLB.com reports, plan to fill Hoffman’s post from within the organization. According to MLB, that could mean shifting bench coach Bobby Dickerson into the third-base coaching post.

From the field to the front office… Glenn Hoffman is hanging up his cleats after 22 years as a Major League coach to take an advisory role in baseball operations with the Padres. Congratulations, Hoffy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KoaDiYQA3U — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 12, 2020

Hoffman’s new title? Senior advisor to baseball operations.

MLB said “Hoffman’s affable nature made him a favorite of players and staff alike” and that he often led infield drills, using a well-aged fungo bat.

Hoffman, primarily a shortstop, played from 1980-89 for three teams, including the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He served as a Dodgers coach from 1999-2005, and a minor-league manager prior to that stint. He also filled the slot as the Dodgers interim manager in 1998, guiding the team to a 47-41 record.

– Staff reports

