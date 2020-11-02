Former Padres Broadcaster Announced as Finalist for Ford C. Frick Award

Share This Article:

Former San Diego Padres broadcaster Dave Campbell was named Monday by the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a finalist for the 2021 Ford C. Frick Award.

Campbell, 78, is one of eight finalists announced for the award, which annually recognizes excellence in baseball broadcasting. According to the HOF, finalists are chosen for their “commitment to excellence, quality of broadcasting abilities, reverence within the game, popularity with fans, and recognition by peers.”

Campbell was also a former infielder with the Padres. He played for San Diego from 1970 to 1973. Other stops in his eight-year big league career included the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.

As a broadcaster, he shared the Padres’ booth with Jerry Coleman for 11 seasons. He also worked as a television and radio broadcaster with ESPN.

Final voting for the award will be conducted by an electorate comprised of the 12 living Frick Award recipients and three broadcast historians/columnists, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The winner will be announced Dec. 9 and will be honored during an awards presentation slated for next summer.

–City News Service

