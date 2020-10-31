San Diego State Runs Away from Utah State, Winning 38-7 to Improve to 2-0

Share This Article:

San Diego State ruled the first half last week. This week, they took charge in the second, as the Aztecs scored 28 points to run away from Utah State, 38-7.

Running back Greg Bell, who hails from Chula Vista, stepped up again, rushing for 157 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Chance Bell added 98 yards, and one touchdown, along with Jordan Byrd, whose 73 yards all came on one run for the Aztecs’ final touchdown.

Quarterback Carson Baker passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Kicker Matt Araiza made one 28-yard field goal, but had his first attempt blocked and missed another, for 45 yards, in the first half.

With the win, SDSU improves to 2-0. In the Mountain West conference, Boise State and San Jose State are also undefeated.

“I think our guys were energized. They played hard for each other,” said head coach Brady Hoke in a post-game interview.

San Diego State opened up the scoring in the first quarter as Baker threw a 15-yard pass to Kobe Smith to cap a 52-yard drive. The team added a field goal with just over a minute left in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.

The Aztecs almost took the advantage into the half. But with time expiring Aggie quarterback Jason Shelley completed a 37-yard pass to Deven Thompkins, who made a spectacular grab in the back of the end zone for the score.

SDSU though, came out firing in the second half. After Greg Bell scored on a six-yard run, and Chance Bell on a 27-yard run, in the third quarter, the Aztecs led 24-7.

Ever wonder how a former track and field state champion translates to the football field? We give you Jordan Byrd. Don't blink. ⚡@AztecFB pic.twitter.com/fjEtMRj3dZ — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 1, 2020

Greg Bell added another touchdown, this time on a 29-yard pass from Baker in the fourth quarter. With just over five minutes left in the game, Byrd made his long run. It capped the Aztecs’ 407 yards of rushing on the day.

The teams played before 5,116 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT. It remains a rare occurrence, for a pandemic-era sporting event, as many stadiums and arenas sit empty as games are played.

– Staff reports

