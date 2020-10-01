Share This Article:

Two local teens will compete this weekend in the Super Girl Surf Pro — a competition that brings together surfers from California, Hawaii and Florida — in Oceanside.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Caitlin Simmers, 14, of Oceanside, and Alyssa Spencer, 17, of Encinitas, will be among the 16 youth surfers competing.

Simmers said she’s excited to compete again in her hometown after winning a handful of competitions. In fact, her first competition was at the Oceanside Pier.

“I didn’t win, but I definitely wanted to do more competitions after that,” Simmers said. “I am excited about Super Girl Surf Pro because it is in my hometown, at my home break and it’s the first big surf contest that I got to watch!”

For Spencer, she’s excited to compete again after COVID-19 turned the world upside down.

“I can’t wait for this competition!” Spencer said. “I’m just excited to get back to competing and putting a jersey on again. It will be super fun to battle with all the girls and surf some heats. It’s really cool that they are doing a team event as well.”

Both teens, who said they began surfing as young as 5 years old, said they’ve been inspired by other female surfers.

“The girls on the World Tour inspire me to want to work hard to hopefully one day make the tour and be able to surf against them,” Spencer said. “And the younger generation of girls that I am a part of push me so much to want to become better!”

The event will be webcast live via several partners, including supergirlsurfpro.com, worldsurfleague.com and twitch.tv/supergirlsurf from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will also be broadcast on FOX Sports throughout November and December.

2 Local Teens to Compete in Super Girl Surf Pro was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: