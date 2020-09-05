David “Smokey” Gaines, Former SDSU Hoops Coach, Harlem Globetrotter, Dies

Share This Article:

Former San Diego State University basketball coach David “Smokey” Gaines died Saturday, officials said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Gaines, who mentored SDSU Hall of Famers Michael Cage and Tony Gwynn, had an impact on nearly every level of basketball. His career included eight years as head coach of the San Diego State men’s team, said Richard Stern, SDSU Athletics spokesman.

Gaines led the Aztecs men’s basketball program from the 1979-80 season through the 1986-87 season, compiling 112 victories. That’s the fourth highest in the 99-year history of San Diego State men’s basketball.

“I knew Smokey from our midwest days, when he was in Detroit,” former Aztecs coach Steve Fisher said. “I watched from a distance as he developed some great teams at San Diego State led by the likes of Michael Cage and Tony Gwynn.

“He was a man who loved his profession and genuinely cared about people,” Fisher continued. “He followed the Aztecs long after his coaching days ended and was proud of what San Diego State accomplished. He will be fondly remembered by all of us that were fortunate enough to know him.”

Gaines, who suffered a stroke in 2018, died from complications of liver and brain cancer, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

He is listed as 78 in most online databases, but his family’s Facebook post said he was 80.

After only six wins in his initial season at SDSU, Gaines compiled double-digit wins in six of the next seven years.

His 20 victories in the 1981-82 season marked the first time the program had reached that plateau in its Division I era, which began in 1970-71.

SDSU finished 20-9 overall, 11-5 in Western Athletic Conference play, and competed in the first round of the NIT.

In 1984-85, the Aztecs went 23-8, 11-5 in WAC action, won the conference tournament and played in the NCAA Tournament. Gaines was named the WAC Coach of the Year. In each of his final three seasons with San Diego State, including 1984-85, the team reached at least the quarterfinal of the WAC Tournament.

His players earned three WAC Player of the Year and three National Basketball Coaches Association All-District honors. Cage was the WAC Player of the Year in 1983 and 1984. Anthony Watson earned the honor in 1986.

The WAC bestowed nine all-conference honors to Gaines’ Aztecs, which included seven first-team designations and three MVP nods. In 1985, Leonard Allen and Watson earned WAC All-Tournament Team distinction.

Gaines started his coaching career as a part-time assistant under head coach Dick Vitale at Detroit-Mercy for the 1973-74 season. He became a full-time assistant the next year.

In 1976-77, the team went 25-4 and won its first-round game in the NCAA Tournament.

Vitale stepped down following the season and Gaines moved up to the top job. He guided the program to another 25-4 mark in his first season as head coach and followed that up with a 22-6 record in 1978-79. In each of those years, his team qualified for the postseason.

As a player, Gaines had a four-year stint (1963-67) with the Harlem Globetrotters, then spent the 1967-68 season competing for the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association.

In 2006, he was inducted into the Harlem Globetrotters’ “Legends” Ring, which honors those who have made a major contribution to the success and development of the organization and exemplify the Harlem Globetrotter’s humanitarian contributions.

Gaines graduated from LeMoyne College in Memphis, Tenn., in 1968. A point guard, he completed his college eligibility as the program’s all-time leading scorer and was the first player to have his jersey retired by the school.

Gaines was the first member of his family to earn a college degree and in 1970 earned a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan.

A native of Detroit, he attended Northeastern High School where he was an all-state selection in 1959. In 2018, he was honored with induction into the Detroit Sports Zone High School Hall of Fame.

– City News Service

David “Smokey” Gaines, Former SDSU Hoops Coach, Harlem Globetrotter, Dies was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: