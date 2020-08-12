State Regulators List Latest Los Alamitos Horse Death As ‘Racing-Related’

Share This Article:

Another horse death was confirmed at Los Alamitos Race Course this week.

The latest horse to die, a 3-year-old gelding named Secret, ran in the fifth race at the track Saturday.

The California Horse Racing Board’s website lists Monday’s death as racing-related, but details on how it occurred were not immediately available.

More than 20 horses have died at the track since the beginning of the year.

The track was placed on probation by state regulators in July in response to the spate of horse deaths, essentially putting the facility at risk of having its racing permits suspended. The board later signed off on a plan aimed at bolstering safety and equine-oversight at the facility.

The plan included adding another veterinarian to be a “roving observer of horses in training, while entering, exiting, or on the track.” In addition, the track added a “security steward” who oversees veterinary and barn practices.

The new plan also included an “entry review panel” of experts who have the authority to scratch horses for races.

Horse racing has undergone a tumultuous period dating back to late 2018, after a series of equine deaths at the Santa Anita track, and altered schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– City News Service

