San Diego Sockers Keep Captain Kraig Chiles, Who Signs New 3-Year Deal

The San Diego Sockers signed Kraig Chiles to a three-year Major Arena Soccer League contract, keeping the free agent forward with his original team.

The club did not disclose details of the contract, per MASL rules.

The Poway native, 36, is the only player currently under contract for the 2020-21 MASL season who was an original member of the Sockers during their relaunch in 2009.

San Diego’s all-time leading goal scorer, Chiles has netted 408 goals and 580 points in 191 career matches with the Sockers. It’s the highest total fr any active player.

“Kraig is our captain, our top forward, and one of the best pure scorers in the history of the sport,” said Sockers general manager Sean Bowers. “We have always intended for Kraig to play his entire career in San Diego, and with this contract, we hope to make that goal a reality.”

When @KraigChiles saw his name on the free agent list, he was confused. There was no way he wasn't going to remain a Socker! Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/l9qzBB3gRh pic.twitter.com/n21HeJcKSz — San Diego Sockers (@SanDiegoSockers) August 6, 2020

Last season, Chiles once again led the Sockers in scoring, with 22 goals and 33 points in 19 matches before the MASL halted play due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

It was his 11th consecutive season of scoring 20 or more goals. He has been the club’s captain since 2015.

“It’s been an honor to play for the Sockers and to be so closely associated with a championship organization with so much history in our city,” Chiles said. “I still have something left in the tank and want to do everything I can to bring the Ron Newman Cup back to our city where it belongs.”

An SDSU graduate, Chiles went on to play in MLS for Chivas USA in 2008 before converting to the indoor sport when the Sockers returned to play.

Chiles also serves as the Director of Coaching for the Cardiff Mustangs and runs the youth soccer program for MCRD San Diego.

The San Diego Sockers concluded the 2019-20 MASL season with a record of 16-5.